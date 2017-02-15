President Rivlin congratulates German President-elect

President Reuven Rivlin today ( Wednesday ) spoke by telephone with his friend, President-elect of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and congratulated him on his election to the post to which he will be sworn in at the end of March.

“I am so pleased to congratulate you as president, and as a great friend of Israel. From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate you, and wish you much success. I thank you for all you have done in the past as Foreign Minister, and we look forward to working together once you take up your new role.”