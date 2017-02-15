Baby in Bnei Brak dies after losing consciousness

United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom medics confirmed the death of a baby in Bnei Brak in central Israel who lost consciousness.

Zeev Tepper, ambulance driver for United Hatzalah related, "When we arrived at the scene about a minute after getting the call, they brought to the ambulance a baby of about a year-and-a-half who had lost consciousness while in the care of a babysitter."

"We administered advanced resuscitation techniques and afterward, when an intensive care vehicle did not come, we evacuated the baby to Maayanei Yeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak where doctors continued working to save his life but, unfortunately, they were forced to confirm his death."