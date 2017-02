15:59 Reported News Briefs Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Injured in Negev car accident evacuated to hospital Following the severe car accident in the Negev desert during which 2 were killed, MDA and IDF teams are using ambulances and helicopters in order to evacuate six injured civilians to Soroka Medical Center: 2 severely injured women, one moderately-severely injured 40 year old man and 3 other lightly injured civilians.



