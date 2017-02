15:41 Reported News Briefs Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 IDF Officers Visit USS George H. W. Bush Read more



Group of IDF officers led by Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Yair Golan visits Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. ► ◄ Last Briefs