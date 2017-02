14:53 Reported News Briefs Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 CIA Chief Meets Abbas Ahead of Netanyahu-Trump Summit CIA director Mike Pompeo met on Tuesday with Mahmoud Abbas, one day before Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.



► ◄ Last Briefs