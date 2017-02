14:21 Reported News Briefs Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Country of birth: Judea and Samaria Read more



Parents enrolling children in first grade discover children's country of birth listed as 'Judea and Samaria' or 'Palesitnian Authority.' ► ◄ Last Briefs