12:03 Reported News Briefs Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Ten-year-old survivor: G-d saved me Read more



Migdal murder survivor Natan Atiya, thanks 'the nation of Israel for everything' and thanks G-d for saving him.' ► ◄ Last Briefs