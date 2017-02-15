Mexican immigrant covered by Obama program arrested

U.S. authorities arrested an immigrant from Mexico who was brought to the United States illegally as a child and later given a work permit during the Obama administration, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Daniel Ramirez Medina, a 23-year-old with no criminal record, was taken into custody last week at his father's home in Seattle by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, according to the report.

Ramirez was granted temporary permission to live and work legally in the United States under a program called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, established in 2012 by Democratic President Obama, according to a court filing. His arrest is believed to be the first detention of its kind under President Donald Trump.