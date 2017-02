A friend of Syed Farook, the shooter who carried out the San Bernardino terror attack in December of 2015, has agreed to plead guilty to providing the high-powered rifles used to kill 14 people and injure nearly two dozen others, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

Enrique Marquez Jr., 25, of Riverside, admitted in a plea agreement that he bought the assault rifles used by Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, in the December 2, 2015, attack.