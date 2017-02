The Acting Head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Moshe Seville, on Tuesday night congratulated Shlomo Ne’eman, who won the elections for head of the Council.

"I congratulate Shlomo Ne’eman on his election as the Head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council. Over the last five years I have had the privilege of serving the community in Gush Etzion. I wish Shlomo success. Your success is our success," said Seville.