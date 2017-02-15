A Sufa type jeep was stolen on Tuesday evening from a military base in the Negev.
IDF forces are searching the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle. The military police launched an investigation in cooperation with the Israel Police.
News BriefsShvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17
Jeep stolen from IDF base in the Negev
