00:45 Reported News Briefs Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Shvat 19, 5777 , 15/02/17 Jeep stolen from IDF base in the Negev A Sufa type jeep was stolen on Tuesday evening from a military base in the Negev. IDF forces are searching the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle. The military police launched an investigation in cooperation with the Israel Police.



