The legal adviser of the Histadrut, Yehiel Shamir, on Tuesday evening informed the lawyer representing MKs Eitan Cabel and Shelly Yechimovich that he would recommend to approve the nomination of Yechimovich as a candidate for leader of the Histadrut.

However, as a condition of the approval of her nomination, Shamir requested a statement from a lawyer affirming that the “Beit Hevrati” faction was duly convened and its decisions were taken unlawfully.