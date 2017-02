23:44 Reported News Briefs Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Congressman: Bring Hadar home! Read more



Rep. Brian Mast, who was wounded in Afghanistan and served alongside the IDF, calls for action to return the body of Hadar Goldin. ► ◄ Last Briefs