Shlomo Ne’eman was elected on Tuesday evening to head to the Gush Etzion Regional Council, having won the majority needed to win the election in the first round.

Ne’eman won 46.4 percent of the votes, compared to only 36.6 percent for the Acting Head of the Council, Moshe Seville. A third candidate, Moshe Berniker, won 16.5 percent of the vote.