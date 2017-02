19:54 Reported News Briefs Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Case against student who hung poster of PM with noose closed Read more



Prosecutor's office cites "absence of guilt" in closing of investigation of student who hung picture depicting PM with noose for incitement ► ◄ Last Briefs