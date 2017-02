19:02 Reported News Briefs Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 'Israel released new Hamas leader, will now face more terror' Read more



Middle East expert Dr. Ephraim Arera says new Hamas leader released in Shalit deal hard-line, will pursue terrorism against Israel.