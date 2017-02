17:50 Reported News Briefs Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 J Street CEO refuses to speak with Aruts Sheva reporter J Street CEO Jeremy Ben Ami refused to speak with a reporter from Arutz Sheva in Washington DC Tuesday. Ben Ami complained about what he called Arutz Sheva's 'right-wing slant' in Israel and abroad.



