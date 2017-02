16:34 Reported News Briefs Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 'Senator Schumer, withdraw your support for Keiith Ellison' Read more



New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind writes to Senate Minority Leader to rescind support for Senator who was part of Nation of Islam. ► ◄ Last Briefs