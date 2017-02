14:02 Reported News Briefs Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Bar-Lev to Hotovely: Why aren't you annexing? Read more



Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely calls to terminate military government in Judea and Samaria and annex them. Member of Knesset Omer Bar-Lev retorts, "Why aren't you annexing?" ► ◄ Last Briefs