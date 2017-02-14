13:52 Reported News Briefs Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Safety failure at Ben-Gurion Airport An easyJet airliner stopped its landing approach to Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday due to a safety failure. The pilot was asked to continue to fly because another aircraft stopped on the runway, contrary to the instructions of flight controllers.



