An easyJet airliner stopped its landing approach to Ben Gurion Airport on Tuesday due to a safety failure.
The pilot was asked to continue to fly because another aircraft stopped on the runway, contrary to the instructions of flight controllers.
13:52
Reported
News BriefsShvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17
Safety failure at Ben-Gurion Airport
