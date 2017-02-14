Remand extended for caregiver accused of murder

A court extended by eight days, Tuesday, the remand of caregiver suspected of killing a senior citizen in a nursing home in Jerusalem.
The court asked to clarify whether there is a possibility that the caregive harmed other seniors.
Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17
