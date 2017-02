13:22 Reported News Briefs Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Northern catering closed for selling alcohol to minors A 30-day closure order was issued on Tuesday for a caterer in the Jezreel Valley town of Migdal Haemek, who was caught holding parties where alcohol was sold to minors, contrary to the law.



In one case, a 15-year-old boy had to be evacuated after suffering from alcohol poisoning.



