Saar: I'm returning to the Likud and public life

Former minister Gid'on Saar made it clear, Tuesday, that he is returning to political life and does not intend to form a new party but return to Likud.

Addressing the 14th Jerusalem Conference, Saar said, "I'll return after the timeout to request the public's trust. When it will happen and how it will happen - let's wait patiently. I know the way back and I'll do it at the appropriate time. I intend to return to public life and I'll announce it in real time. When I return to political life, I'll come back to my movement - the Likud movement."