State attorneys oppose uprooting of Jewish communities

For the first time since the enactment of the regulation law for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, state attorneys have asked the Supreme Court not to destroy construction was apparently done on Arab land in the Samarian Jewish community of Adi Ad, near Shiloh.

The request was part of a response filed Monday to a petition of the leftist organization Yesh Din which demanded to vacate the community. The petition included a request that the prosecution examine the question of the implications of the regulation law on the buildings in question.