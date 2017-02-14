Chairman Yiftach Ron-Tal of the Israel Electric Company made it clear Tuesday morning that if the Palestinian Authority does not pay its debt to the IEC soon IEC, power will be cut off to PA homes.
News BriefsShvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17
IEC threatens to cut off PA over unpaid electric bill
