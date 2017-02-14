12:15 Reported News Briefs Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 IEC threatens to cut off PA over unpaid electric bill Chairman Yiftach Ron-Tal of the Israel Electric Company made it clear Tuesday morning that if the Palestinian Authority does not pay its debt to the IEC soon IEC, power will be cut off to PA homes. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs