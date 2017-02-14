A passenger and freight train collided between the Luxembourg cities of Bettembourg and Zoufftgen on Tuesday morning.
Police report one of the engineers was seriously injured and six passengers were slightly hurt.
News BriefsShvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17
7 injured in Luxembourg train crash
