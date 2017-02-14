El Al pilots: Management is lying to the media

Representatives of the El Al pilots union responded Tuesday morning to management claims that the pilots torpedoed negotiations between the parties. The workers' committee said that contrary to an announcement by El Al CEO David Maimon, the pilots did not abandon the discussion but Histadrut chairman Avi Nissenkorn proposed ending the discussion after Maimon "reneged on previous agreements, raised new demands - and refused to compromise."

The pilots' representatives said proof of Maimon's torpedoing the talks was despite an agreement that lawyers would be present in order to finalize the agreements, the only one who came without lawyers was Maimon.