Court increases sentence for inciting against Jews

The Jerusalem District Court accepted, Tuesday, an appeal filed by the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office regarding the leniency of the punishment given to Sheikh Omar Abu Sara, who was convicted of incitement to violence or terrorism and incitement to racism, and increased his sentence to 14 months in prison.

During 2014's Protective Edge counter-terror operation in Gaza, the sheikh delivered a speech on the Temple Mount which called for the murder of Jews in crude and unusual ways, and made sure that it would be spread on social networks.