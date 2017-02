09:33 Reported News Briefs Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 102 from 'lost tribe' set to immigrate from India Read more



102 members of a Jewish community claiming descent from one of Israel’s lost tribes are being brought on Aliyah this week from India. ► ◄ Last Briefs