Yechimovich threatens to petition for Histadrut run

Members of Knesset Shelly Yechimovich and Eitan Cabel (Zionist Union) announced on Tuesday that they have sent a warning letter to the Histadrut Labor Federation demanding that Yechimovich be allowed to represent the Bayit Hevrati (Social House) faction in the May elections for Histadrut leadership.

If allowed, Yechimovich will vie against incumbent Avi Nissenkorn, who has the support of Zionist Union chairman Yitzhak Herzog. The letter threatened a judicial petition to be allowed to run. Yechimovich and Cabel said, "We will not allow the Histadrut to trample the constitutional right to elect and be elected. We will act so that the Histadrut will hold democratic elections."