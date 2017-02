09:08 Reported News Briefs Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Soldier reports terrorist activity, charged for issuing threats Read more



Absurd: A lone soldier reports firebombs were thrown at him. The terrorists were not apprehended but the soldier was charged for issuing threats. ► ◄ Last Briefs