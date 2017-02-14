Histadrut chief: We'll strike the building industry

Chairman Avi Nissenkorn of the Histadrut Labor Federation is threatening to strike all construction sites, following Monday's collapse of a crane at a site in Bat Yam, in which four people were injured.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, Nissenkorn said, "We have announced that we will strike residential construction during the course of next week if there is no change, and that's what will happen. The Histadrut will support workers in the sector until we see that this is changing, because we have a situation here which is simply impossible."