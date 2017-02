08:43 Reported News Briefs Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Likud Minister: The time has come to deal with Iran Read more



Minister Yuval Steinitz says that talks between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and United States President Donald Trump will focus on Iran and that Netanyahu won't retract support for a Palestinian state. ► ◄ Last Briefs