The Gush Etzion bloc of Judean Jewish communities is voting on Tuesday for the chairman of the Gush Etzion Regional Council to replace Davidi Perl, who resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment and impropriety. Acting Chairman Moshe Saville is running against Moshe Berniker, Yitzhak Greenwald, Shlomo Ne'eman and David Skoral.

The polls are open until 9:00 pm and results are expected during the evening.