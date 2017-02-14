Knesset continues to celebrate 68th birthday

Tuesday marks the 68th anniversary of the first session of what is now the Knesset at its former address in downtown Jerusalem on the civil calendar. In 1949, that coincided with the Hebrew calendar of Tu Beshvat, which fell on Saturday.

On Sunday, the Knesset held a traditional Tu Beshvat tree planting ceremony in memory of retired Knesset employee Levana Malichi, who was murdered in a terror attack near Jerusalem`s Ammunition Hill last October. Tuesday is Young Knesset Day, with college and public school students involved in Knesset procedures.