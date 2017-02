Two people were arrested Monday evening in the Bethlehem-area Al-Eida refugee camp on suspicion of throwing explosive devices at the Rachel's Tomb complex between Bethlehem and Jerusalem. The suspects were turned over to security agencies for further investigation.

Also arrested was a suspect in the throwing of rocks from a car in the Jerusalem-area village of Beit Sahour after weeks of targeting Israeli vehicles. His latest attack came during the afternoon hours. The car was confiscated.