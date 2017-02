06:06 Reported News Briefs Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Trump's National Security Adviser resigns Michael Flynn resigned on Monday night as President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser, CNN reported. Flynn had come under fire in recent days over his communications with the Russian ambassador to the United States and spoke to him about U.S. sanctions against Russia.



