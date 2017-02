At least two more National Football League (NFL) players, including a member of the Super Bowl champions New England Patriots, have pulled out of a goodwill trip to Israel, JTA reported Monday.

Martellus Bennett, a tight end for the Patriots, reportedly pulled out of the trip over the weekend. He joined his brother Michael, a Seattle Seahawks defensive end, who announced on Saturday he would not join the trip because he objects to being co-opted as a “goodwill ambassador”.