03:43 Reported News Briefs Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Security Council condemns North Korea The UN Security Council on Monday unanimously condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile test, AFP reported. Backed by China, Pyongyang's main ally, the council agreed on a U.S.-drafted statement describing the test-firing of the missile as a "grave violation" of UN resolutions and threatening "further significant measures."



