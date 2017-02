03:14 Reported News Briefs Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Senate confirms new Treasury Secretary The Senate on Monday night confirmed Steven Mnuchin as Treasury Secretary by a majority of 53-47, reported Politico. Senator Joe Manchin was the only Democrat to vote in Mnuchin's favor, following sustained efforts by progressive groups to brand the nominee as the "Foreclosure King" for his tenure at OneWest Bank. Read more



