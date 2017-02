Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Dov Kalmanovich continues the struggle against the Barbur Gallery in the city, which recently held a political event under the auspices of the defeatist "Breaking the Silence" organization.

In a letter sent to the Jerusalem Municipality's legal council, Mr. Eli Malka, Kalmanovich demands "that the city's legal department commit additional measures, including imposing fines against the Barbur Gallery, and taking action to end prohibited use of a municipal structure".