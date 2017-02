01:42 Reported News Briefs Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17 Basketball: Hapoel Jerusalem advances to finals The Hapoel Jerusalem basketball team advanced to the finals on Monday evening, after defeating Hapoel Holon 68-59. Jerusalem will meet Maccabi Tel Aviv in the final game this Thursday.



