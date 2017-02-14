00:44
Reported

News Briefs

  Shvat 18, 5777 , 14/02/17

Imri Ziv to represent Israel at Eurovision song contest

Imri Ziv will be Israel's representative in the 2017 Eurovision song contest, which will be held in May in Kiev.

Ziv was named the Israeli representative after winning the finals of the reality TV show “Hakochav Haba” (“The Next Star”).



Last Briefs