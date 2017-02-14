Illegal garbage incinerator near Itamar closed

Residents of Itamar can breathe more freely after months of exposure to dangerous substances from an adjacent illegal garbage dump which operated between Itamar and Shechem.

After the Regavim movement (dedicated to monitoring illegal Palestinian Arab construction activity) and the Shomron regional council appealed to the Civil Administration, the enforcement unit and environmental officers arrived at the dump, confiscated mechanical equipment and closed off the approach routes which had been illegally constructed. Despite this another dump is still active south of the community.