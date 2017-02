Yuli Novak, CEO of the leftist organization Breaking the Silence, announced on Monday evening that she will be stepping down after five years.

"I learned what a political activist struggle is," Novak wrote on her Facebook page. "I went through years of maturing, of endless baptisms by fire, of true friendships and partnerships for life. After five years, I think I am a little sadder and withdrawn than I was, and hope that I am also someone who is more mature and wiser."