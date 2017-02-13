22:52 Reported News Briefs Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Germany cancels annual summit with Israel (AFP) - Germany said Monday that a summit with Israel planned for later this year had been delayed, with Haaretz reporting it was due to the law passed by the Knesset last week to regulate Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. Full Story



