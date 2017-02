22:41 Reported News Briefs Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Shvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17 Hamas military figure elected Gaza chief Read more



Analyst Kobi Michael, former head of the "Palestinian" desk at Israel's strategic affairs ministry, says the election of "Gaza Defense Minister" Yihya Sinwar to head the Hamas political office there will alarm Israeli politicians. "He represents the most radical and extreme line of Hamas," he told reporters. "Sinwar believes in armed resistance. He doesn't believe in any sort of cooperation with Israel."