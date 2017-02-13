Commander Shai Azoulai, who heads the Dan District of the Tel Aviv police, has announced that he is leaving his post and the police force.
It is believed that he will take a senior position in a private company.
|
22:28
Reported
News BriefsShvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17
Dan District police commander stepping down
Commander Shai Azoulai, who heads the Dan District of the Tel Aviv police, has announced that he is leaving his post and the police force.
It is believed that he will take a senior position in a private company.
Last Briefs