New evidence says a geomagnetic force "spiked" in the 8th century BCE, according to researchers from Tel Aviv University, the Hebrew University and the University of California at San Diego.
News BriefsShvat 17, 5777 , 13/02/17
Judean archeological find proves fluctuating geomagnetic field
