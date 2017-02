Drivers of the Tachburah Berama public transportation company in the Golan Heights will take organizational steps to strike the company's operations, starting at 8:00 Tuesday morning.

The strike has been brought on by an impasse with management in talks on the rights of the drivers, including the scope of their employment and their number of working hours a month. The company employs about 45 drivers who make 300 trips around the Golan Heights and serve about 70,000 passengers a day.